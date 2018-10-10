202
Argentina: Former planning minister sentenced in rail crash

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 5:18 pm 10/10/2018 05:18pm
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2012 file photo, police officers stand in front of a derailed commuter train at the downtown Retiro station in Buenos Aires, Argentina. A court in Argentina has sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, the former planning minister Julio De Vido for his role in the 2012 train accident that left more than 50 people dead and hundreds injured. (AP Photo/Eduardo Di Baia,File)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A court convicted a former Argentine federal planning minister Wednesday of contributing to a deadly 2012 train crash by failing to oversee the operations of commuter railways.

Julio De Vido was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison for defrauding the public administration. The court also banned him from ever again holding a state job.

De Vido is already serving time in prison on a corruption case. He was a key official during the administrations of former President Cristina Fernandez and her late husband and predecessor Nestor Kirchner. The couple governed Argentina in 2003-2015.

The latest conviction involved a packed morning commuter train that smashed into a platform at the busy Once station in Buenos Aires. Fifty people died and hundreds were injured.

