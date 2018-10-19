202
Home » Latin America News » AP PHOTOS: Editor selections…

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 12:02 am 10/19/2018 12:02am
Share
In this Sept. 1, 2018 photo, 10-year-old Venezuelan Angelis combs the hair of her mother Sandra Cadiz as they take a break from walking to the Berlin paramo, which leads to the city of Bucaramanga, Colombia, on their journey to Peru. The daughter of a housewife and a cemetery worker, Cadiz had grown up to know great misfortune, but she had never expected to know exile. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.

Thousands upon thousands of Venezuelan migrants braved multiple borders and walked until their feet bled to look for a better life in the countries neighboring their nation.

In Honduras, thousands of migrants began a trek that is supposed to end on the United States border. They are searching for a better life free of the extreme violence and poverty that plagues their country.

Argentina’s capital saw the youth of the world compete in the World Youth Olympics.

In Haiti, people took to the streets to demand that the government give an account of the Petrocaribe funds donated by Venezuela to rebuild the country after the devastating 2010 earthquake.

Chile saw protests against the commemoration of the discovery of the Americas, organized by indigenous groups demanding autonomy and the recovery of ancestral land.

In Paraguay, rescued disabled dogs were equipped with wheelchairs at a shelter in Itapuami by owned by Jazmin Arevalos.

Brazil saw the final soccer match of the Brazil Cup with Cruzeiro losing Corinthians for the champsionship.

___

Curated by photo journalist Ramon Espinosa in Havana. On Twitter @LatDesk

___

AP photographers and photo editors on Twitter

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latin America News National News World News

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500