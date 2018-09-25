202
Home » Latin America News » Tropical Storm Rosa forms…

Tropical Storm Rosa forms off Mexico’s Pacific coast

By The Associated Press September 25, 2018 12:09 pm 09/25/2018 12:09pm
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Rosa has formed off Mexico’s Pacific coast, and while it is expected to strengthen, forecasters say it will remain far offshore.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm is located about 385 miles (620 kilometers) southwest of Manzanillo.

On Tuesday, Rosa had winds of about 45 miles per hour (75 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 9 miles per hour (15 kph).

The Hurricane Center predicted Rosa would grow to hurricane strength within a couple of days.

On its current track, Rosa is likely to remain hundreds of miles off the coast.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latin America News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500