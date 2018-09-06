Strong quake hits south Ecuador; no early reports of damage

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A strong earthquake has shaken southern Ecuador near the city of Cuenca. Authorities say there are no early reports of damage. The U.S. Geological Survey says Thursday night’s quake had a…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A strong earthquake has shaken southern Ecuador near the city of Cuenca. Authorities say there are no early reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey says Thursday night’s quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.2. Its epicenter was 93 kilometers (58 miles) below the surface.

The quake struck at 9:12 p.m. in an area about 63 kilometers (39 miles) north of Cuenca.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.