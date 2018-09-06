202
Strong quake hits south Ecuador; no early reports of damage

By The Associated Press September 6, 2018 10:42 pm 09/06/2018 10:42pm
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A strong earthquake has shaken southern Ecuador near the city of Cuenca. Authorities say there are no early reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey says Thursday night’s quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.2. Its epicenter was 93 kilometers (58 miles) below the surface.

The quake struck at 9:12 p.m. in an area about 63 kilometers (39 miles) north of Cuenca.

