202
Home » Latin America News » Mexico rights group slams…

Mexico rights group slams killing of indigenous activist

By The Associated Press September 12, 2018 8:42 pm 09/12/2018 08:42pm
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission says an indigenous anti-dam activist has been killed in the Pacific coast state of Nayarit.

The governmental commission said Wednesday that Margarito Diaz Gonzalez defended the historic territories of the Huichol Indians, who prefer to be known as Wixarika. He was killed on Sept. 8. Local media said gunmen shot him.

Diaz Gonzalez had opposed a dam that threatened Huichol sacred areas around Real de Catorce, an area further to the east where Huichols frequently conduct pilgrimages.

The rights group Global Witness says Mexico faces an increase in killings of land-rights activists, with 15 such deaths in 2017 and at least four cases documented this year.

Previous victims included Tarahuma land activist Isidro Baldenegro, who had been awarded the prestigious Goldman Environmental Prize.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latin America News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500