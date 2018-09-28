202
Home » Latin America News » Mexican radio host Carmen…

Mexican radio host Carmen Aristegui to return to airwaves

By The Associated Press September 28, 2018 2:40 pm 09/28/2018 02:40pm
Share
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2011 file photo, Mexican journalist Carmen Aristegui gives a press conference in Mexico City. Aristegui, the crusading journalist who once led Mexico's top-rated radio news broadcast has got her own radio program again on Friday, Sept, 28, 2018, three and a half years after she was fired after reporting about the president’s mansion. (AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini, File)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The crusading journalist who once led Mexico’s top-rated radio news broadcast has got her own radio program again, 3 ½ years after she was fired after reporting about the president’s mansion.

Journalist Carmen Aristegui will broadcast a three-hour morning program for Grupo Radio Centro starting Oct. 17.

Aristegui was fired from MVS Radio in March 2015, a few months after publishing a report that President Enrique Pena Nieto had purchased a house with financing from a frequent government contractor.

Pena Nieto has denied any wrongdoing. MVS Radio claimed she was fired because her reporters misused the company’s name by suggesting it was a sponsor of MexicoLeaks, a Wikileaks-like website.

But Aristegui has challenged her firing in court and called it censorship.

Grupo Radio Centro said it respects hosts’ editorial independence.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latin America News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500