Mariachi shooting in Mexico City claims 6th victim

By The Associated Press September 17, 2018 6:34 pm 09/17/2018 06:34pm
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, Friday Sept. 14, 2018. Mexican authorities say four people have been killed and nine wounded in a shooting at the capital’s emblematic Garibaldi Plaza, a popular spot for tourists. (AP Photo/Stringer)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City authorities say a sixth person has died as a result of a weekend shooting by men dressed as mariachi musicians who attacked a restaurant at a popular plaza in the capital.

The prosecutor’s office says the latest victim was a 32-year-old man.

The office said in a statement Monday that the preliminary investigation indicates five men shot 13 people at a restaurant on Garibaldi Plaza, an iconic tourist destination where mariachi bands play. Four people died at the scene and two others died later in hospitals.

The attack happened late Friday at the start of Mexico’s Independence Day weekend, with the shooters escaping on three motorcycles.

