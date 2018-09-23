202
Home » Latin America News » Guatemalan human rights activist…

Guatemalan human rights activist shot to death, 21st in 2018

By The Associated Press September 23, 2018 6:59 pm 09/23/2018 06:59pm
Share

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Authorities in Guatemala say another indigenous rights activist has been killed in the Central American nation.

Human rights prosecutor Jordan Rodas said Sunday that Juana Ramirez Santiago was shot to death Friday. She is the 21st human rights activist to be slain this year in Guatemala.

Rodas is calling for a full investigation into the killing and for greater government protection for activists.

The 54-year-old Ramirez was also a midwife. She was a member of the Ixiles Womens Network, which provides psychological counseling, social help and birthing assistance to women in rural areas of Guatemala.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latin America News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500