Funeral services planned for victim of Cape Cod shark attack

By The Associated Press September 19, 2018 7:42 pm 09/19/2018 07:42pm
Mourners gather for the wake and funeral of Arthur Medici at the First United Methodist Church-Brazilian Ministry on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, in Saugus, Mass. Medici, born in Vitoria, Brazil, was bitten by a shark Saturday while boogie boarding off Wellfleet and later died at a hospital. It was the first fatal shark attack in Massachusetts waters in more than 80 years. (Nicolaus Czarnecki/The Boston Herald via AP)

SAUGUS, Mass. (AP) — Friends and family of the victim of the first fatal shark attack in Massachusetts waters in more than 80 years will pay their final respects.

Calling hours for 26-year-old Arthur Medici are scheduled for Wednesday at the First United Methodist Church-Brazilian Ministry in Saugus. A funeral service at the same site will follow. The Revere resident will be buried in his native Brazil.

Medici, born in Vitoria, Brazil, was bitten by a shark Saturday while boogie boarding off Wellfleet and later died at a hospital.

According to his obituary, Medici studied engineering at Universidade Vila Velha in Brazil and Bunker Hill Community College in Boston. He worked at Boston-area restaurants, was an active member of the Maranatha Christian Church in Revere and loved surfing, snowboarding, paintball, fishing, and soccer.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

