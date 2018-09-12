202
Home » Latin America News » Colombia police hero arrested…

Colombia police hero arrested in spying ring probe

By The Associated Press September 12, 2018 5:27 pm 09/12/2018 05:27pm
Share

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — One of Colombia’s most-decorated police officers has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a criminal ring that illegally intercepted the private communications of prominent politicians and business leaders.

Gen. Humberto Guatibonza led an anti-kidnapping police unit and headed Bogota’s police until he retired in 2016. He was arrested Wednesday on six charges including criminal conspiracy.

Three other retired officials had already been arrested. Prosecutors maintain that the group sold information obtained from illegally hacking into private communications. Among its clients were major companies and politicians looking to spy on unions or potential rivals.

Discovery of the criminal gang comes nearly a decade after the dismantling of another clandestine spy network comprised of corrupt intelligence officials who spied on journalists, supreme court magistrates and critics of former President Alvaro Uribe.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latin America News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500