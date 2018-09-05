202
Argentina: Only seeking financing from IMF to stem crisis

By The Associated Press September 5, 2018 4:27 pm 09/05/2018 04:27pm
A man rides his bicycle past the Spanish graffiti message: "Get out IMF" in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. In recent weeks, the currency crisis in Argentina has intensified, forcing the government to ask for an early release of a credit line from the International Monetary Fund. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s economy minister says the government is not seeking other sources of financing outside the International Monetary Fund for help in curbing an economic crisis.

Argentina has asked the IMF for early disbursements in emergency funding from a $50 billion loan approved earlier this year.

The country has been hit by one of the world’s highest inflation rates and a sharp fall in the value of the Argentine peso.

Economy Minister Nicolas Dujovne met with IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde. He said Wednesday that they have made great progress and expect to reach a deal in late September.

He denied reports that Argentina is negotiating a credit line with the U.S. Treasury or searching for other sources of financing outside the IMF.

