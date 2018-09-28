AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week. Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said his administration…

Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said his administration will accept a truth commission to investigate the case of 43 teachers college students missing since Sept. 26, 2014. Victims’ relatives and supporters marched through the capital to mark the fourth anniversary of their disappearance.

In Argentina, many workers stayed home as a nationwide strike blocked highways and disrupted commuter services, while banks, courts and many schools and shops stayed shuttered.

A luxury tower in Panama City bearing the Trump name was rebranded as the JW Marriott after a bitter legal dispute over control that ended with the U.S. president’s family company evicted.

Opinion polls in Brazil put far-right congressman Jair Bolsonaro and left-leaning Fernando Haddad as the leaders in a field of about a dozen presidential candidates in the Oct. 7 election.

In Guatemala, a court absolved for a second time the late dictator Efrain Rios Montt’s former intelligence chief, Jose Mauricio Rodriguez, on charges of genocide and crimes against humanity during the country’s civil war.

Armed men in hoods clashed with anti-government protesters in Nicaragua’s capital, where a 16-year-old was killed during “crossfire” after protesters began throwing rocks at nearby homes.

Curated by Guatemala based photographer Moises Castillo. On Twitter: https://twitter.com/moises1975

