Wanted in Brazil: Some willing vice presidential candidates

By The Associated Press August 2, 2018 12:04 am 08/02/2018 12:04am
FILE - In this July 28, 2018 file photo, a supporter of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio da Silva holds up a mask of his face during a "Free Lula" festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The poll-leading former president is in prison on corruption and money laundering charges and likely to be barred from running for president in October. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Just two months ahead of Brazil’s presidential election, leading candidates are struggling to find anybody willing to be their running mates.

Big names who have shunned offers to run for vice president include generals, businessmen, an astronaut, a famous actor and even a descendent of Brazil’s royal family.

Even though three of the last five Brazilian leaders came to office as vice presidents, potential candidates this year have cited reasons ranging from family matters to opposition by their parties, all saying effectively, “Thanks, but no thanks.”

The apparent disinterest in hitching one’s reputation to any candidate comes at a time when the political class in Latin America’s largest nation is deeply unpopular after years of corruption scandals.

Topics:
Government News Latin America News World News
