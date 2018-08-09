202
Home » Latin America News » Venezuela's opposition protests arrest…

Venezuela’s opposition protests arrest of lawmaker

By The Associated Press August 9, 2018 6:04 pm 08/09/2018 06:04pm
Share
The family of lawmaker Juan Requesens, father Juan Requesens, right, mother Paula Martinez, center, sister Rafalea, left, and wife Oriana Granati attend a special session of Venezuela's National Assembly, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. VVenezuela's pro-government constitutional assembly stripped two opposition lawmakers of their immunity from prosecution on Wednesday, one of them Juan Requesens, accusing them of having roles in a drone attack that authorities say was an attempt to kill President Nicolas Maduro. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s opposition-controlled congress is leaving a seat empty for a member they say has been kidnapped by President Nicolas Maduro’s ruling party.

The National Assembly on Thursday marked Juan Requesens’ seat with a sign saying he’s missing or kidnapped. Officials arrested Requesens on Tuesday.

He and fellow lawmaker Julio Borges are charged with the attempted assassination of Maduro using drones loaded with explosives.

Rafaela Requesens says her brother was arrested for being a critic of Maduro’s repressive regime — not a criminal.

She says her brother hasn’t been allowed to make outside contact or see an attorney since being arrested in violation of his rights.

Several foreign diplomats from the United States, France and Canada attended the Assembly’s special session in a show of support.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latin America News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500