USGS reports 7.1-magnitude quake on Peru/Brazil border

By The Associated Press August 24, 2018 7:47 am 08/24/2018 07:47am
Map locates 7.1-magnitude quake between Peru and Brazil; 1c x 3 inches; 46.5 mm x 76 mm;

LIMA, Peru (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1-magnitude struck eastern Peru, close to its borders with Brazil and Bolivia, early Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was recorded at 4:04 a.m. at a depth of 609 kilometers (378 miles). The epicenter was 135 kilometers (83 miles) west of the Peruvian village of Inapari, and 226 kilometers (140 miles) west of the Bolivian city of Cobija.

The Geophysics Institute of Peru put the magnitude of the quake at 7.0.

The head of Civil Defense, Jorge Chavez, told radio station RPP that the quake was felt in various locations in southeastern Peru, but due to its depth there were no immediate reports of damage.

Earthquakes are common in Peru, which falls within the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

