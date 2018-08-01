202
The Latest: Illinois priest among survivors of Mexico crash

By The Associated Press August 1, 2018 8:46 am 08/01/2018 08:46am
Rescue workers and firefighters are seen at the site where an Aeromexico airliner has suffered an "accident" in a field near the airport of Durango, Mexico, Tuesday, July 31, 2018. (Civil Defense Office of Durango Photo via AP)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Latest on the crash of an Aeromexico jetliner (all times local):

7:40 a.m.

An Illinois priest is among those who survived the crash of an Aeromexico jetliner.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago says the Rev. Esequiel Sanchez suffered some injuries in the Tuesday afternoon crash, but is alert and resting. He is director of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines, Illinois.

The jetliner took off from the airport in Durango, Mexico, and smashed down into a nearby field. All 103 people aboard were able to escape before fire engulfed the aircraft.

