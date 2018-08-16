TS Lane forecast to become major hurricane in Pacific

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Lane pushed westward across the eastern Pacific on Thursday, while Subtropical Storm Ernesto headed across the northern Atlantic in the general direction of Ireland and the United Kingdom. The…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Lane pushed westward across the eastern Pacific on Thursday, while Subtropical Storm Ernesto headed across the northern Atlantic in the general direction of Ireland and the United Kingdom.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Lane’s maximum sustained winds had increased to 70 mph (110 kph) and the storm was expected to become a major hurricane by the weekend. It was centered about 1,870 miles (3,010 kilometers) east-southeast of Hilo, Hawaii, and heading west at 13 mph (20 kph).

Ernesto had maximum sustained winds near 45 mph (75 kph). It was centered about 645 miles (1,035 kilometers) east-southeast of Canada’s Cape Race, Newfoundland, and moving northeast at 18 mph (30 kph). Forecasters said it was likely to merge with a frontal zone as it approached Ireland and the U.K. on Saturday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.