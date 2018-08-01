202
New Tropical Storm Hector gains strength out in east Pacific

By The Associated Press August 1, 2018 5:35 pm 08/01/2018 05:35pm
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Newly formed Tropical Storm Hector gained some strength Wednesday as it blew over the eastern Pacific, far off the coast of Mexico.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Hector was likely to grow to hurricane force Friday, but it would pose no threat to land as it moved farther out to sea.

The storm was centered about 970 miles (1,560 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula at midafternoon Wednesday and it was moving toward the west at 12 mph (19 kph). It had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph).

