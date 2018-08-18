202
Military intervention in Rio to end in December

By The Associated Press August 18, 2018 6:59 pm 08/18/2018 06:59pm
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a girl runs past soldier with his weapon drawn, during a surprise operation in the City of God slum of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Brazil's Public Security Minister Raul Jungmann said said in an interview with the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper on Saturday, Aug. 18, that the military will no longer be in charge of security forces in Rio de Janeiro state as of December. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s public security minister says the military will no longer be in charge of security forces in Rio de Janeiro state as of December.

Public Security Minister Raul Jungmann said in an interview with the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper Saturday that he proposed extending the military intervention for another year, but the armed forces rejected the idea.

He said ending the intervention would jeopardize growing integration achieved by the military and local forces.

The military took control of security in February amid a spike in violence.

The measure put thousands of soldiers in the streets and increased operations against drug-trafficking gangs that largely operate in poor areas. But some say it has not helped to address underlying issues like unemployment and income inequality.

