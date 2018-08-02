202
Mexico’s National University admits 12-year-old for physics

By The Associated Press August 2, 2018 6:52 pm 08/02/2018 06:52pm
In this undated photo provided by the Sala de Prensa UNAM, Carlos Santamaria Diaz shows his university identification card, in Cuernavaca, Mexico. Mexico’s National Autonomous University, better known by its initials UNAM, says it has admitted the 12-year-old student to its undergraduate degree program in biomedical physics. (Sala de Prensa UNAM photo via AP)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s National Autonomous University says it has admitted a 12-year-old student to its undergraduate degree program in biomedical physics.

The university, better known by its Spanish initials as the UNAM, said Thursday that Carlos Santamaria Diaz is the youngest such student in the university’s roughly century-long history.

Santamaria Diaz passed the entrance exam and has already done preparatory study at the university’s school of chemistry in its genetics sciences center.

At the age of nine, he participated in university programs in analytical chemistry, biochemistry and biology.

The UNAM said he would be treated like any other student, with no special privileges or benefits.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

