Mexico ex-governor probed over alleged diversion of $320M

By The Associated Press August 9, 2018 8:50 pm 08/09/2018 08:50pm
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua have opened a new corruption investigation into a fugitive former governor and dozens of ex-officials from his administration.

The probe centers on the possible diversion of the equivalent of about $320 million in government funds in 2016, when Cesar Duarte was governor.

The Chihuahua state prosecutor’s office said Thursday in a statement that the investigation stems from a complaint following an audit of that period. It said 43 former public officials led by Duarte are implicated in “irregularities.”

Duarte already has a number of warrants out for his arrest. He is believed to be in the United States.

Earlier this year the Chihuahua government seized four ranches allegedly belonging to the ex-governor.

