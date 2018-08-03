202
Home » Latin America News » Medical school relocates to…

Medical school relocates to Barbados after hurricane

By The Associated Press August 3, 2018 4:54 pm 08/03/2018 04:54pm
Share

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — A Caribbean-based medical school that temporarily held classes aboard a cruise ship after Hurricane Maria is moving from Dominica to Barbados.

Officials said Friday that Ross University School of Medicine sustained millions of dollars in losses after the Category 5 storm hit Dominica last year.

Some 1,500 students, faculty and staff will relocate to the Barbadian capital of Bridgetown. U.S. students make up 90 percent of the university’s roster.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Latin America News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500