Judge further extends housing aid for Puerto Rico evacuees

By The Associated Press August 1, 2018 5:42 pm 08/01/2018 05:42pm
BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge has granted more time to Puerto Rico hurricane evacuees living in hotels across the U.S. through a temporary housing voucher program.

Judge Timothy Hillman in Massachusetts on Wednesday extended an order allowing the evacuees to use federal assistance to live in the hotels until at least Aug. 31. The judge had previously ruled they could stay through at least checkout time on Aug. 7.

The evacuees have been living in hotels on the mainland since they fled the island after Hurricane Maria last September. Their housing aid through the Transitional Sheltering Assistance program initially was supposed to expire at midnight June 30.

A Federal Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman says the agency is working to comply with the judge’s order.

