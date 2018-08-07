Pacific hurricane absorbs trop storm; new storm in Atlantic

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A growing hurricane absorbed a tropical storm off Mexico’s Pacific Coast on Tuesday and a new subtropical storm formed in the northern Atlantic, though none were projected to make landfall. The…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A growing hurricane absorbed a tropical storm off Mexico’s Pacific Coast on Tuesday and a new subtropical storm formed in the northern Atlantic, though none were projected to make landfall.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Ileana was vanishing into the larger system of Hurricane John, which already had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165 kph) and was forecast to grow into a major hurricane Tuesday night or Wednesday while south of the Baja California Peninsula. It was likely to bring rain to the southern part of peninsula as well as heavy surf.

It was centered about 295 miles (470 kilometers) south of the southern tip of the Baja at midafternoon and was moving to the northwest at 10 mph (17 kph), a track that would keep it out to sea.

Farther out in the Pacific was recently formed Tropical Storm Kristy, which had sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) and could become a hurricane. It was centered about 1,290 miles (2,080 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja. It was moving west at 13 mph (20 kph).

Meanwhile, Subtropical Storm Debby formed far out over the North Atlantic, but it was expected to be a short-lived storm.

Debby’s maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph (65 kph) and the U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm was expected to dissipate in a few days without threatening land.

Debby was centered about 1,195 miles (1,925 kilometers) west of the Azores and moving north near 15 mph (24 kph).

