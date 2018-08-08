Hurricane stays off Mexico’s coast, causes rain, heavy surf

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane John advanced northwestward along Mexico’s western coast Wednesday, causing heavy rainfall and high surf on parts of the Baja California Peninsula while on a forecast path that would keep its…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane John advanced northwestward along Mexico’s western coast Wednesday, causing heavy rainfall and high surf on parts of the Baja California Peninsula while on a forecast path that would keep its center well away from land.

Another tropical storm farther out in the Pacific and one in the northern Atlantic posed no threats to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said John had weakened a little, but still had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph) late in the afternoon. It was moving parallel to Baja California and was projected to begin veering off into the Pacific.

The storm’s center was about 240 miles (385 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja and moving to the northwest at 15 mph (24 kph).

Farther out in the Pacific, Tropical Storm Kristy had sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 6 mph (9 kph). It was centered about 1,405 miles (2,260 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja.

The hurricane center said Kristy was likely to strengthen somewhat in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Debby was weakening as it moved over the cold waters of the North Atlantic

Debby’s maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph (65 kph), and the hurricane center said the storm was expected to dissipate in a few days. It was centered about 1,100 miles (1,770 kilometers) west-northwest of the Azores and heading northeast at 15 mph (24 kph).

