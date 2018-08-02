202
Guatemala ex-candidate asks forgiveness in Oderbrecht case

By The Associated Press August 2, 2018 3:01 pm 08/02/2018 03:01pm
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A former Guatemalan presidential candidate jailed on corruption charges has published newspaper ads asking forgiveness from the Guatemalan people.

Manuel Baldizon wrote in the ads published Thursday that “I humbly recognize that mistakes were made,” and added, “I publicly offer apologies.” However he stopped short of acknowledging any criminal wrongdoing.

He ran unsuccessfully for the presidency in 2015 for the Lider party.

Baldizon has been detained in Florida on an international arrest warrant. His appeal for political asylum was rejected.

He’s accused of receiving at least $3 million as a product of bribes in the case of Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.

Odebrecht has admitted paying bribes across Latin America to win government contracts, and allegedly paid $17.9 million in bribes to local officials, politicians and private citizens in Guatemala.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latin America News World News
