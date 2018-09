By The Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Gov. Ricardo Rossello raises Puerto Rico’s official toll from Hurricane Maria from 64 to 2,975 following new study.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Gov. Ricardo Rossello raises Puerto Rico’s official toll from Hurricane Maria from 64 to 2,975 following new study.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.