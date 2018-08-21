202
Home » Latin America News » Editor-in-chief of Brazil's most…

Editor-in-chief of Brazil’s most read newspaper dies at 61

By The Associated Press August 21, 2018 3:42 pm 08/21/2018 03:42pm
Share
In this Aug. 1, 2014 handout photo released by Brazilian newspaper Daily Folha de S. Paulo, editor in chief Otavio Frias Filho attends the Paraty International Literary Festival, in Paraty, Brazil. The editor-in-chief who helped turn the mid-sized, conservative paper into Brazil’s most read daily has died. Frias Filho was 61. (Daily Folha de S. Paulo Photo/Raquel Cunha via AP)

SAO PAULO (AP) — Otavio Frias Filho, who as editor-in-chief helped turn a mid-sized, conservative paper into Brazil’s most read daily, has died. He was 61.

Daily Folha de S. Paulo said Frias Filho died at 3:20 a.m. Tuesday in a Sao Paulo hospital. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year.

Frias Filho began at the paper as a teenager and led it as editor for 34 years. In that span, he focused on bolstering investigations, giving voice to a wide variety of views in the op-ed section and demanding accountability of reporters. Folha says it was the first paper in Latin America to have an ombudsman and correction section.

Folha has an average daily circulation of 360,000 copies, and its influence goes beyond that thanks to popular website UOL it owns.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latin America News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500