Day after escape, Mexico crash survivors resume travel

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) — A day after a harrowing escape from a crashed and burning Aeromexico jetliner, many of its 103 passengers and crew went to work on resuming their travel, with some even boarding…

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) — A day after a harrowing escape from a crashed and burning Aeromexico jetliner, many of its 103 passengers and crew went to work on resuming their travel, with some even boarding new flights from the same airport in western Mexico.

Those who escaped serious injury scrambled to find clothing Wednesday, having lost their suitcases the previous afternoon when the plane plowed into a field shortly after takeoff during a violent storm. U.S. citizens who lost their passports met with consular officials who came to Durango to assist.

Some passengers spoke of one survivor who had sworn to never get on another plane and planned to buy a car and drive back to the United States.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.