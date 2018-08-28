Colombia, Peru pledge joint response to Venezuela exodus

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Immigration authorities in Colombia and Peru are vowing to build a joint database to share information on the rapidly rising number of Venezuelans fleeing their nation’s crippling economic and humanitarian crisis.…

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Immigration authorities in Colombia and Peru are vowing to build a joint database to share information on the rapidly rising number of Venezuelans fleeing their nation’s crippling economic and humanitarian crisis.

Officials announced the plan Tuesday following a two-day regional meeting aimed at developing a unified response to the exodus.

The United Nations estimates 2.3 million Venezuelans have fled since 2014, the majority of them going to Colombia or Peru.

Over 1 million Venezuelans have arrived in Colombia in less than two years, while officials in Peru say there are more than 400,000 living in the nation.

Colombia immigration director Christian Kruger said the database will allow nations to share information on topics like immigration status, health care and security. He hopes other nations including Ecuador will join.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.