Colombia is latest nation to recognize Palestinian statehood

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s foreign minister says his country has become the latest to recognize Palestinian statehood.

Carlos Holmes said Wednesday that the outgoing government of President Juan Manuel Santos made the decision last week, shortly before leaving office.

New President Ivan Duque was sworn in Tuesday. His government said it would study the implications of Santos’ last minute decision on the Palestinians, but acknowledged that it was legal.

The United States doesn’t recognize a Palestinian state, and Colombia long refrained from doing so due its close ties with Washington. But in recent years Colombia has sought to chart a more independent foreign policy that has included calling for changes to U.S. backed anti-narcotics policies.

Colombia is the last country in South American to recognize Palestinian statehood.

