113 dead turtles wash ashore on Mexican Pacific coast

By The Associated Press August 18, 2018 7:20 pm 08/18/2018 07:20pm
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican environmental authorities are investigating the deaths of more than 100 endangered sea turtles whose carcasses have turned up at a wildlife sanctuary on the Pacific coast of Chiapas state.

The environmental protection agency on Saturday said 102 olive ridley, six hawksbill and five Galapagos green bill turtles were found dead at the Playas de Puerto Arista Sanctuary between July 24 and Aug. 13.

Authorities are testing the water and conducting autopsies to determine possible causes of death. They suspect asphyxiation, fishing hooks or harmful algae blooms may have killed the turtles.

