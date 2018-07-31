The Latest: Aeromexico says crashed plane well-maintained

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The latest on the crash of an Aeromexico airliner in Mexico’s northern state of Durango (all times local): 9:50 p.m. Aeromexico airline’s chief executive officer says the jetliner that crashed in…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The latest on the crash of an Aeromexico airliner in Mexico’s northern state of Durango (all times local):

9:50 p.m.

Aeromexico airline’s chief executive officer says the jetliner that crashed in northern Mexico shortly after takeoff was “perfectly maintained” and the aircraft had been serviced in February.

Andres Conesa said at a news conference Tuesday night that the crew was well-rested, having started their day in the Durango state capital, where the Aeromexico jetliner went down earlier in the day.

All 103 people on board escaped alive before the Embraer 190 caught fire after skidding virtually intact in a field near the airport.

___

9:20 p.m.

A Mexican governor says a gust of wind hit an Aeromexico jetliner shortly after it took off, causing the plane to lose speed and hit the ground with its left wing. Both engines were knocked loose.

Durango state Gov. Jose Aispuro said at a news conference late Tuesday that the plane skidded into a field in a horizontal position. He says that allowed escape slides to activate so all passengers and crew could escape before the plane caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

The governor says all 103 passengers and crew have been accounted for alive. He says the plane’s pilot is in serious condition with burns.

___

8:30 p.m.

The governor of Mexico’s Durango state says authorities have confirmed that all passengers and crew survived when a plane crashed shortly after takeoff from the state capital’s airport.

Gov. Jose Aispuro says the pilot and one other person have been hospitalized in serious but stable condition. Earlier, officials said 49 people in all had been taken to hospitals after Tuesday’s crash.

Aispuro says that all aboard had been accounted for after the plane’s burned hulk was checked and “no person has died.”

The governor also has increased the number of people on the plane to 103, saying two minors had not been included in an earlier tally.

The Guadalupe Victoria airport has been closed since the plane went down near the runway during an afternoon storm. The plane caught fire soon after the crash.

___

7:10 p.m.

The governor of Mexico’s Durango state says authorities are checking the burned-out hull of a plane that went down shortly after takeoff to ensure that nobody was still inside. Earlier, he wrote on his Twitter account that “it is confirmed there were no fatalities” from Tuesday’s accident.

Gov. Jose Aispuro says 49 people have been hospitalized. He described a strange accident scene in which some passengers got out under their power, and some even wandered back to the airport to seek out relatives.

The head of Mexico’s Transport Department says there were 97 passengers and four crew members aboard the Embraer 190 that crashed Tuesday. The plane has a capacity of 100 passengers.

___

6:10 p.m.

A Mexican official says 37 people suffered only slight injuries when an Aeromexico airliner crashed after takeoff in northern Mexico on Tuesday. Earlier, the governor of Durango state said no deaths were recorded.

The director of the Durango state civil defense office tells Foro TV that “the most seriously injured is the pilot.” Israel Solano Mejia says that “the majority of passengers left (the plane) under their own power.”

The civil defense office says the plane came down in a field near the airport for the state capital, also named Durango.

Officials and witnesses differ on whether the plane either fell shortly after takeoff or ran off the runway without really gaining altitude. But they agree the plane was trying to take off during a storm.

___

5:45 p.m.

An internet site on the aviation industry says the Embraer 190 airliner that crashed Tuesday in northern Mexico was about a decade old.

The web site Planespotters.net says the Brazilian-made medium-range jet had seen service with two other airlines before joining the Aeromexico fleet.

The Aeromexico plane crashed after taking off in the northern state of Durango, but the state’s governor says there were no deaths in the accident. The civil defense office of Durango state says the plane came down in a field near the airport for the state capital, also named Durango.

___

5:20 p.m.

The governor of Mexico’s Durango state says are no deaths from Tuesday’s crash of an Aeromexico airliner near the state capital.

Durango Gov. Jose Aispuro writes in his Twitter account that “it is confirmed there were no fatalities in the accident.”

The head of Mexico’s Transport Department said earlier that “the plane fell upon takeoff.” Gerardo Ruiz Eparza says there were 97 passengers and four crew members aboard the plane.

The civil defense office of Durango state says the plane came down in a field near the airport for the state capital, also named Durango.

___

5:10 p.m.

A Mexican federal official says an Aeromexico airliner crashed after taking off in the northern state of Durango on Tuesday, but authorities have no immediate word on any casualties.

The civil defense office of Durango state says the plane came down in a field Tuesday near the airport for the state capital, also named Durango. The agency has published photos of a smoking but seemingly relatively intact plane lying on its belly in a field. Lines of ambulances are seen waiting at the site.

The head of Mexico’s Transport Department says that “the plane fell upon takeoff.” Gerardo Ruiz Eparza says there were 97 passengers and four crew members aboard.

Aeromexico says the incident involved an Embraer 190 plane with a capacity of 100 passengers on a flight from Durango to Mexico City.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.