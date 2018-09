By The Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican airline confirms Embraer 190 plane with capacity of 100 passengers was involved in northern Mexico ‘accident’

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican airline confirms Embraer 190 plane with capacity of 100 passengers was involved in northern Mexico ‘accident’

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.