AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images, made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean, published in the past week.

People visited cemeteries across Latin America on the Day of the Dead to visit with loved ones who passed away. Mexico has particularly exuberant celebrations, with parades and costume events at which many people dress up as skeletal Catrinas.

Looking ahead to next year’s presidential election in Mexico, the National Liberation Zapatista Army presented its candidate, Maria de Jesus Patricio, a member of the Nahua indigenous group. Supporters are staging an uphill battle to sign up the 866,000 voters needed by Feb. 12 to get her on the ballot as an independent candidate.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrated his fourth career Formula One season championship at the Mexico Grand Prix held at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City.

Venezuelans continue to struggle amid their country’s severe economic slump and divisive political confrontations, but people still found time for daily lives, from dancing salsa at a club to performing in the street.

There was plenty of soccer for the region’s fans. Lucas Albertengo of Argentina’s Independiente fought for the ball with Rodrigo Rojo of Paraguay’s Nacional during a Copa Sudamericana match.

This photo gallery was curated by photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City..

