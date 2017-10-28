201.5
Tropical Storm Phillipe approaches Florida Keys

By The Associated Press October 28, 2017 11:37 pm 10/28/2017 11:37pm
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Phillipe is approaching the Florida Keys as it continues to dump heavy rain on central Cuba, across Florida to the northwest Bahamas.

The National Hurricane Center said Saturday night the poorly organized storm is moving north-northeast at 24 mph (38.62 kph). A turn toward the northeast is expected, and a rapid motion toward the northeast is expected Sunday through Monday.

The center of Philippe is expected to move across the northwestern Bahamas Sunday morning.

Philippe’s maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (64 kph), with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. However, Philippe is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone on Monday.

