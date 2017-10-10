201.5
Speaker Ryan to visit Puerto Rico in wake of hurricane

By The Associated Press October 10, 2017 11:43 am 10/10/2017 11:43am
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan plans to visit Puerto Rico on Friday to view hurricane devastation first-hand as Congress weighs more aid for the storm-battered island.

The Wisconsin Republican will lead a small bipartisan group including the chairman and top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee that signs off on spending legislation.

Ryan will meet with local officials and emergency personnel. The House is expected to vote this week on an emergency spending package including billions more in relief for Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida in the wake of a series of deadly storms.

