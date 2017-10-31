Report: Coordinated plot to murder Honduran activist Caceres

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An international team of lawyers says the 2016 killing of Honduran environmental activist Berta Caceres was the product of a coordinated plot that began months earlier. It suggests that leadership of a dam development company may have ordered her assassination.

Tuesday’s report by the International Advisory Group of Experts says the group has identified “possible intellectual authors” of the murder beyond the eight individuals already charged. But it warns that the investigation has been clouded and the full truth may never be brought into the light.

Caceres had won the prestigious Goldman Environmental Prize for leading her Lenca indigenous people in opposing a hydroelectric project. She was slain March 2, 2016, by gunmen who forced their way into her home in the middle of the night.

