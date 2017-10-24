Mexican president met Odebrecht, says he didn’t get funds

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto acknowledged in a letter published Tuesday that he met several times with officials of a Brazilian construction firm that has admitted paying bribes throughout Latin America.

But Pena Nieto’s office denied a report citing Brazilian case files that suggested his 2012 election campaign might have received money from the Odebrecht company.

The office wrote in a letter published by the newspaper Reforma that “no official of Odebrecht or its subsidiaries had any involvement in the campaign.”

The office said Pena Nieto met “with many businessmen, both Mexican and foreign, with investments in Mexico, among them Odebrecht and its subsidiaries.”

The nonprofit group Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity had reported Pena Nieto’s met three times with company officials, citing transcripts from a Brazilian investigation in which an Odebrecht official said, “We accompanied the current President Enrique Pena Nieto and the PRI campaign full time.”

Pena Nieto’s Institutional Revolutionary Party is known as the PRI.

The anti-corruption group said banking records and published statements by a former Odebrecht official suggested that a top official of Pena Nieto’s campaign may have received $3.14 million from an Odebrecht front company. The official, Emilio Lozoya, has denied that, saying he had no connection with the bank account mentioned in the investigation.

Odebrecht officials have acknowledged paying bribes to win contracts in several countries in Latin America and they have acknowledged paying $10.5 million in bribes to officials of Mexico’s state-owned oil company Pemex. Lozoya headed Pemex after Pena Nieto won the 2012 presidential elections, but resigned after the company ran into financial problems.

The controversy grew when Pena Nieto’s government decided on Friday to fire the prosecutor investigating the case.

The Attorney General’s Office said electoral-crimes prosecutor Santiago Nieto was fired for violating agency rules by revealed information about an ongoing investigation, which is not public record in Mexico.

Nieto had given an interview with a local newspaper in which he said there was an investigation and there was “information” suggesting that Odebrecht may have paid money to an account linked to Lozoya.

But opposition parties said Nieto was fired because the Odebrecht investigation was embarrassing to the PRI and Pena Nieto, and they are planning to try to fight the dismissal in the country’s Senate, which could reverse the firing.

Nieto has asked the Senate to reverse the decision, writing that there was no valid reason to fire him.

The Senate is expected to take up the matter, perhaps this week.

