Mexican ex-governor could be extradition target

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in a Mexican border state are expressing willingness to assist in the extradition to the United States of a former governor arrested last week.

The Tamaulipas state anti-corruption prosecutor says in a statement that he has asked the federal Attorney General’s Office how to comply with a U.S. extradition request for Eugenio Hernandez Flores.

Flores was arrested Oct. 6 in the state capital of Victoria on charges of misuse of public funds and use of illicit funds. Friday’s statement says Hernandez is wanted in Texas on money laundering charges.

Tamaulipas state security officials have also asked their federal counterparts to transfer Hernandez to a federal facility, saying they cannot safely house him.

Hernandez’s predecessor, Tomas Yarrington, was arrested in Italy this year and is awaiting extradition to Mexico.

