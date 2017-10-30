201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Key opposition parties boycott…

Key opposition parties boycott Venezuela mayoral elections

By The Associated Press October 30, 2017 5:49 pm 10/30/2017 05:49pm
Share
Jose Bestilleiro, 83, from Spain, performs for tips at an street intersection in downtown Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. Bestilleiro said he's been performing every day for the past 15 years, and brings in at least 5,000 Bolivars a day, which on the black market is 11 cents and is the price of a cheap "arepa" sandwich. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Two of Venezuela’s leading opposition parties will boycott upcoming political races to protest recent gubernatorial elections that they say were rigged to favor President Nicolas Maduro’s ruling party.

National Assembly President Julio Borges announced Monday that his Justice First party will run no candidates in mayoral elections across the country in December.

The Popular Will party also announced a boycott.

They are among nearly 30 parties that make up Venezuela’s fractured opposition.

Borges says that instead they will fight for elections free of fraud and deceptive tactics.

Maduro’s socialist party unexpectedly won nearly all the gubernatorial elections earlier this month in voting that the opposition disputed as rigged.

Building on its momentum, the pro-government constitutional assembly next called for the mayoral races to be held by year’s end.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Latin America News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest