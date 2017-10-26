201.5
Hammers, axes will help test Trump border wall prototypes

By The Associated Press October 26, 2017 6:58 pm 10/26/2017 06:58pm
Ronald Vitiello, U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s acting deputy commissioner, tours the construction site where several prototypes of a border wall were constructed on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in San Diego. Contractors have completed eight prototypes of President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall with Mexico, triggering a period of rigorous testing to determine if they can repel sledgehammers, torches, pickaxes and battery-operated tools. (John Gibbins/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. government has announced that prototypes for President Donald Trump’s proposed wall are now completed and will be subjected soon to tests assessing their ability to withstand punishment.

Workers near San Diego where the prototypes were erected will test their mettle with sledgehammers, torches, pickaxes and battery-operated tools.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Deputy Commissioner Ronald Vitiello told reporters the tests may lead officials to conclude that elements of several designs should be merged to create effective walls.

The prototypes were built along the U.S. border with Tijuana, Mexico.

Testing won’t start for at least another month because some concrete in wall prototypes still needs to dry.

Results of the testing will dictate future wall construction, which has not yet been funded by Congress.

