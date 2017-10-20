Family believes body is that of missing Argentine protester

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The brother of an Argentine protester whose disappearance prompted large demonstrations said Friday that the family believes a body found in a river this week is that of activist Santiago Maldonado.

The family is “convinced that the body is Santiago,” said Maldonado’s brother, Sergio Maldonado, to reporters.

The body was found Tuesday near the location of a protest on Aug. 1, when Maldonado was last seen alive. Protesters were demanding the release of a jailed Mapuche indigenous leader and the return of lands belonging to Italian clothing company Benetton that are claimed by the Mapuche as their ancestral territory.

People at the protest said they saw police beat and detain Maldonado after he and others blocked a road in Chubut province, about 1,100 miles (1,800 kilometers) southwest of the Argentine capital.

Police never confirmed the arrest and denied wrongdoing.

On Wednesday, officials said that Coast Guard divers discovered the body in a river in southern Argentina and there were reasons to believe it was Maldonado. They said Maldonado’s national identity card and a jacket that a witness said he was wearing when he went missing were found with the body.

The case struck a chord in Argentina, where thousands died or were forcibly disappeared during the 1976-1983 military dictatorship. Maldonado’s disappearance prompted tens of thousands to protest and led to expressions of concern by international rights groups. U2 lead singer and social activist Bono raised the issue last week with President Mauricio Macri, whose government has been accused by some rights groups of being part a cover-up.

The discovery led political parties running in a midterm election on Sunday to suspend campaigning. Politicians from opposing parties had demanded the safe return of the 28-year-old artisan and tattoo artist.

Some had accused Macri’s government of failing to act in the case.

Members of Maldonado’s family blame border police for his disappearance and question how the body could have been found in an area of the river that had been searched before.

