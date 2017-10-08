Delaware relief team providing aid to storm-ravaged Dominica

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Doctors, nurses and disaster zone veterans have made their way from Delaware to the Caribbean island of Dominica for a relief mission in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

The News Journal reports a ferry from Dominica’s southern neighbor, St. Lucia, brought the Delaware Medical Relief Team into view of the island Thursday afternoon. They brought as many medical supplies as they could fit into suitcases.

The team spent Friday offering care in the inland villages still struggling to recover from the storm last month. They’ve attended to sick patients, conducted check-ups and restocked medications.

The newspaper reports the hurricane killed more than two dozen people and injured hundreds more. It uprooted trees, destroyed homes and knocked out power.

Nicole McCarry, a Christiana nurse, says she’s never seen such “total devastation.”

