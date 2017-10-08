201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Delaware relief team providing…

Delaware relief team providing aid to storm-ravaged Dominica

By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 3:40 pm 10/08/2017 03:40pm
Share
In a Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 photo, a villager in Salybia, Dominica in the Carib Territory hangs her cloths around what was once her home which has been flatten to just the concrete flooring which is now covered in tarp. Doctors, nurses and disaster zone veterans have made their way from Delaware to the Caribbean island of Dominica for a relief mission in the wake of Hurricane Maria. (Suchat Pederson/The Wilmington News-Journal via AP)

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Doctors, nurses and disaster zone veterans have made their way from Delaware to the Caribbean island of Dominica for a relief mission in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

The News Journal reports a ferry from Dominica’s southern neighbor, St. Lucia, brought the Delaware Medical Relief Team into view of the island Thursday afternoon. They brought as many medical supplies as they could fit into suitcases.

The team spent Friday offering care in the inland villages still struggling to recover from the storm last month. They’ve attended to sick patients, conducted check-ups and restocked medications.

The newspaper reports the hurricane killed more than two dozen people and injured hundreds more. It uprooted trees, destroyed homes and knocked out power.

Nicole McCarry, a Christiana nurse, says she’s never seen such “total devastation.”

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Latin America News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest