How one man with stage 4 cancer learned to free dive in Bali

In December 2015, Tom Forhan was diagnosed with both invasive bladder cancer and metastatic prostate cancer.

A few months earlier, Forhan discovered that he had kidney stones that were attached to his bladder by a stage 2 tumor. Before his surgery for the bladder cancer, his doctor found a metastatic tumor in his spine. The tumor had not come from the bladder cancer: Forhan also had stage 4 prostate cancer.

Needless to say, Forhan faced a complex set of challenges. However, that combination isn’t as rare as it might seem and the prognosis generally is not good because the prostate cancer is usually too advanced.

“That same day I made an appointment to see a team of oncologists at Johns Hopkins Medicine,” Forhan recalls. He went to Sibley Hospital for appointments with the Johns Hopkins Prostate Multidisciplinary team of Dr. Armine Smith, surgical urologist; Dr. Channing Paller, medical oncologist; and Dr. Curtiland Deville, radiation oncologist.

“They worked out a treatment plan to deal with both my cancers. After all the delays at the other hospital, to see something happen immediately at Sibley made it very clear I had found my new team,” Forhan said.

“Drs. Smith, Paller and Deville developed a plan that would allow me to keep my bladder.” The innovative treatment plan, known as bladder preservation, combined the cutting-edge TURBT (transurethral resection of bladder tumor) procedure with radiation and chemotherapy. Dr. Smith notes that having these advanced treatments available is part of Sibley’s commitment to tailor therapy to the needs of each patient.

“The shift away from bladder removal surgery was one of the most remarkable parts of my Hopkins story. I learned it was a standard of care in Europe, but not as common here. As a Johns Hopkins patient, I realized I wasn’t getting cookie cutter care, but that the team was looking far and wide for solutions.” Still looking ahead, Forhan also had his eye on another big step in his life – his dream to go free diving in Bali.

“After a year of essentially being house-bound during treatment, my friend Ashley reminded me that I should come to Bali where she taught free diving. Ashley provided enough information about free diving to persuade my oncologists that it wouldn’t put me at unreasonable risk.”

Of course, having opted for keeping his bladder helped. “I’m guessing a bag for a bladder would not work with a wetsuit,” Forhan joked.

Dr. Curtiland Deville is the Clinical Director of Radiation Oncology at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center at Sibley Memorial Hospital and an Associate Professor at the School of Medicine. Dr. Deville is an expert in the treatment of prostate cancer and soft tissue sarcomas.

Dr. Channing Paller is a medical oncologist at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center at Sibley Memorial Hospital and an associate professor of oncology at the School of Medicine. Dr. Paller is an expert in the treatment prostate, balder, kidney and testicular cancers.

Dr. Armine Smith is the director of urologic oncology at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center at Sibley Memorial Hospital, and an assistant clinical professor of urology at the School of Medicine. Dr. Smith is an expert in advanced urologic surgery, including open and minimally invasive approaches to oncologic diseases and the latest robotic technologies.