– Location: Early Mountain Vineyards – 6109 Wolftown-Hood Road, Madison, VA 22727 –

March 14 & 15, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Virginia wines, live Americana rock and fresh oysters sum up an afternoon at the Spring Oyster Festival . Time Moore, executive chef at Early Mountain Vineyards, is preparing a seasonal feast of crab cakes, fried and fresh oysters, clam chowder and plenty more! Admission includes a free stemless wine glass for those over 21 and free admission goes to children under 3. Enjoy a bottle of wine as you spend the day at this family-friendly event!