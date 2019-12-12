Best holiday markets for last minute gifts

This content is sponsored by Jiffy Lube DC Looking to shop for those last minute gifts for your family and…
This content is sponsored by Jiffy Lube DC
Looking to shop for those last minute gifts for your family and friends? You will be surprised at the selection of handcrafted items you can find at a holiday market. Take a drive to one of these holiday markets located in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, DC to find presents you won’t find anywhere else!
The 15th Annual Downtown Holiday Market is located on the F Street sidewalk in front of the Smithsonian American Art Museum & National Portrait Gallery between 7th & 9th Streets, NW, DC. It is open continuously through Monday, December 23, from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. each day.
Photo Credit:
(Flickr, Elvert Barnes) Flickr, Elvert Barnes
Visit the Timberville Christmas Village to shop local artisan crafts and enjoy the beautiful surroundings. Located at 325 American Legion Drive, Timberville, VA and open Friday-Sunday until 7 p.m. on Dec 22.
Photo Credit: Provided by Timberville Christmas Village, Jim and Joyce McLeod-
( Timberville Christmas Village) Highland Foto
Head out to the 3rd Annual City of Fairfax Holiday Market in Old Town Square Fairfax, VA. T he festival will include live holiday music, hot drinks, and gourmet treats! Open December 20 -22 with hours; Friday: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Saturday: 12:00 p.m.– 6:00 p.m., Sunday: 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Photo Credit: City of Fairfax, Parks and Recreation Department
Holiday Maker’s Market Take a trip to Solomons, MD to find hand-crafted ornaments made by talented regional artists. This indoor market offers a variety of unique and affordable gifts for friends and family. The market is open on December 21 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. and is located at Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center.
Photo Credit: Provided by
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Art Center
Head out to Doswell, VA to check out the Winterfest Artisan Alley at Kings Dominion from December 20-22. Admission to the park allows you to enjoy the beautiful lights, shows, rides and shop the booths!
Photo Credit: GettyImages,
(Getty Images/iStockphoto/SolStock) SolStock
EatLoco Winter Farmers Market Check out what the farmers and vendors have to offer at this farmer’s market located in Leesburg, VA. You are sure to find unique handmade gifts and treats for the whole family. Take a trip out to the market any Saturday till March 2, 2020 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Photo Credit: GettyImages,
(Getty Images/Alexander Spatari) Alexander Spatari
Visit the Inner Harbor of Baltimore, MD now through Dec 24 to check out the
Christmas Village in Baltimore. Browse the 50 vendors selling food, art, and crafts from around the world. Find out more information about the events of each day here. Photo Credit: GettyImages,
(Getty Images/praetorianphoto) praetorianphoto
Take a road trip out to Busch Gardens Christmas Town in Williamsburg, VA. This event transforms the amusement park into a holiday extravaganza with rides, performances, and holiday shopping. You can visit the town until January 5, 2020 to shop and have fun with your whole family!
Photo Credit:
(Flickr, Scott Smith) Flickr, Scott Smith
Shop at the Del Ray Artisans’ 24th Annual Fine Art & Fine Craft Holiday Market located at the Del Ray Artisans Gallery in Alexandria, VA. This market offers unique handcrafted fine arts and crafts from local artists. Open December 20-22; Friday 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., and Saturday & Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Photo Credit: GettyImages,
(Getty Images/SolStock) Solstock
After shopping you’ll be in for a treat when you take a drive to the St. Regis Washington, DC and relax at the
Holiday Jazz event. Enjoy hot cocoa and cookies by the fire while listing to jazz music by Christopher Linman, on Dec 25 from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Photo Credit: GettyImages,
(Getty Images/tomazl) tomazi