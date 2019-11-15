10 must-have car accessories this holiday season- just in time for Black Friday!

This content is sponsored by Jiffy Lube DC Thanksgiving is fast approaching and soon enough holiday shopping will be in…
Use an air ionizer to help eliminate foul odors from inside your car. Clean air keeps you more alert and aware while driving.
Pre-warm your car with a remote starter, perfect for those cold winter mornings when you don’t want to sit in the car and wait for it to heat up.
Use a blind spot alert to avoid accidents while driving. Keep you and your family safe by adding this monitoring and alert system to your car.
Stay extra warm in winter months with heated seats. We found this easy to use kit that includes heating pads for two seats.
Bring an Alexa in your car and use voice control to play music, make calls and listen to WTOP for the latest news, traffic and weather during your drive.
You’ll have all the outlets you need with a car power inverter, perfect for when you use multiple devices like your phone and the iPad to entertain the kids on long drives. Pick up a car inverter with a dual USB car charger and keep your devices running.
A heated car blanket will keep kids or pets warm in the backseat during long road trips.
A car vacuum is just what you need to get dirt, food crumbs or other messes out of your seats. Get to those hard to reach places in your car interior with this easy-to-use accessory.
Use a backup camera with guided lines to help you park.
Dash Cameras help you stay aware of your surroundings while driving and ensures footage of your travel no matter the time of day.
If you suffer from neck or back pain, a car massager is the ideal splurge accessory. Drive in luxury as you enjoy the simulation of hand-kneading to relieve your muscle pain.
Thanksgiving is fast approaching and soon enough holiday shopping will be in full swing. Treat yourself to one of these must-have car accessories, perfect for your morning commute or family car rides to see relatives this holiday season.
From your commute to work, weekend excursions or trips to see relatives during the holidays, it’s likely you’ll be spending a lot of time in the car. Enjoy your driving experience with these must-have car accessories!