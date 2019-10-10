Home » Jiffy Lube® Sponsored Content » 10 hiking spots to…

10 hiking spots to see fall foliage around DC

Jiffy Lube DC

October 11, 2019, 3:38 PM

Old Rag Shenandoah National Park- 90 miles west of Washington, DC. Photo Credit: Flickr, Shenandoah National Park
Cunningham Falls State Park – 60 miles northwest of Washington, DC. Photo Credit: pxhere (pxhere)
Sugarloaf Mountain – 30 miles outside Washington, DC. Photo Credit: Getty Images (Matthew T. Carroll) (Getty Images/Matthew T. Carroll)
Loudoun Heights – 68 miles from Washington, DC. Photo Credit: Flickr, HarpersFerryNPS
South Valley Trail – 40 miles outside Washington DC. Photo Credit: Getty Images (Adria Photography) (Getty Images/Adria  Photography)
Point Lookout State Park – 90 miles from Washington, DC. Photo Credit: Public Domain Files, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Huntley Meadows Park – 10 miles outside Washington, DC. Photo Credit: Getty Images (Katrin Ray Shumakov) (Getty Images/Katrin Ray Shumakov)
Catoctin Mountain Park – 70 miles from Washington, DC. Photo Credit: Getty Images (Lisa Holte) (Getty Images/Lisa Holte)
Greenbrier State Park – 60 miles from Washington, DC.  Photo Credit: Getty Images (Kip Stahl) (Getty Images/500px Prime/Kip Stahl)
Bull Run Regional Park – 25 miles from Washington, DC. Photo Credit: Getty Images (wweagle) (Getty Images/wweagle)
Take a scenic drive to check out these hiking spots around Washington, DC. These trails should be full of autumn colors by mid-October. Make sure to take in the spectacular views and enjoy your fall hike!

