10 hiking spots to see fall foliage around DC

This content is sponsored by Jiffy Lube DC Take a scenic drive to check out these hiking spots around Washington,…
Old Rag Shenandoah National Park- 90 miles west of Washington, DC. Photo Credit:
Flickr, Shenandoah National Park
Cunningham Falls State Park – 60 miles northwest of Washington, DC. Photo Credit:
pxhere
(pxhere)
Sugarloaf Mountain – 30 miles outside Washington, DC. Photo Credit: Getty Images (
Matthew T. Carroll)
(Getty Images/Matthew T. Carroll)
Loudoun Heights – 68 miles from Washington, DC. Photo Credit:
Flickr, HarpersFerryNPS
South Valley Trail – 40 miles outside Washington DC. Photo Credit: Getty Images (
Adria Photography)
(Getty Images/Adria Photography)
Point Lookout State Park – 90 miles from Washington, DC. Photo Credit:
Public Domain Files, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Huntley Meadows Park – 10 miles outside Washington, DC. Photo Credit: Getty Images (
Katrin Ray Shumakov)
(Getty Images/Katrin Ray Shumakov)
Catoctin Mountain Park – 70 miles from Washington, DC. Photo Credit: Getty Images (
Lisa Holte)
(Getty Images/Lisa Holte)
Greenbrier State Park – 60 miles from Washington, DC. Photo Credit: Getty Images (
Kip Stahl)
(Getty Images/500px Prime/Kip Stahl)
Bull Run Regional Park – 25 miles from Washington, DC. Photo Credit: Getty Images (
wweagle)
(Getty Images/wweagle)
This content is sponsored by Jiffy Lube DC
Take a scenic drive to check out these hiking spots around Washington, DC. These trails should be full of autumn colors by mid-October. Make sure to take in the spectacular views and enjoy your fall hike!