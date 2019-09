12 fall events within driving distance of DC

Fall is the time of year for apple picking. Virginia and Maryland have plenty of orchards to choose from, but for 2 full weekends packed with fun and entertainment, head to the National Apple Harvest Festival in Arendstville, Pennsylvania. The 2 hour drive from DC (1 hour from Baltimore) is well worth the drive for hundreds of arts and crafts dealers, special attractions, food stands and music. There’s something for everyone! Come one, come all on October 5-6 and 12-13.