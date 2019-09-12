12 fall events within driving distance of DC

This content is sponsored by Jiffy Lube DC Drive a road less traveled or a main highway to one of…
This content is sponsored by Jiffy Lube DC
Drive a road less traveled or a main highway to one of these fun filled fall events in the DC, Maryland, and Virginia area in the coming months. Enjoy these events within driving distance and get ready to plan your next day trip!
Take a drive out to Bluemont, VA to pick fresh apples this season and learn how cider has been made since 1865 at the
(Flickr/Liz West) Apple Gala & Fresh Cider Fest. Great Country Farms host this event each weekend in September and includes live music, a corn maze, cider donuts, and more fun for the whole family.
Attend the 44 th annual
(Getty Images/Imgorthand) City of Falls Church Festival on September 14 on Falls Church’s City Hall grounds. This free event features local businesses, artisans, and amusement rides for kids of all ages.
Road trip to Downtown Luray, VA for the 1st Annual Sunflower Festival at Ralph H. Dean Recreation Park on September 14 . This all-day event includes a 1k run, pony rides, and food vendors!
(Getty Images/Betsie Van Der Meer)
Looking for a weekend getaway that includes camping and music? Check out the 16th annual Watermelon Park Fest from September 19 –22. This family-oriented music festival features workshops, open jams, craft vendors and is located on the Shenandoah River just outside of Berryville, VA.
(Getty Images/Heritage Images)
Bring your pet on a drive to the 50 th anniversary celebration of the Occoquan Fall Arts & Craft Show from September 28 & 29 . This pet and family-friendly event will have food and art tents as well as a beer garden where you will enjoy local music performances both days.
(Getty Images/Rafael Ben-Ari)
Let the road take you to D.C.’s
(Flickr/Tom Bridge) All Things Go Fall Classic from October 12 & 13. Head to Union Market to experience a taste of Washington, D.C.’s culinary genius and hear music from the up-and-coming artists. This event features an all-female line up on Sunday to promote equality and opportunity for woman in music.
“Always a blast!” – the
(Flickr/Ted Eytan) H Street Festival is promoted as one of the most highly attended festivals in Washington and the central location is any drive from anywhere in the DC Metro area. Join the fun on Saturday September 21 for a day of food, arts, poetry, fashion and more.
Hit the road for a day of outdoor merriment at the
(Flickr/chrisbb@prodigy.net) Maryland Renaissance Festival! In just under an hour’s drive from DC, travel back in time and attend the second largest Renaissance Festival in the country, open weekends from August 24-October 20.
Wizards, witches and muggles are all welcomed to attend the annual
(Flickr/Harry Potter Festival) Harry Potter Festival in Chestertown, MD! On October 4 & 5, take a short road trip for a weekend of magical activities the whole family can enjoy. Proceeds will go the Garfield Center for the Arts and the Kent County Fund.
Hayrides, cider, pumpkins and more! There’s a fall treat or activity for everyone to enjoy at the Butler’s Orchard Pumpkin Festival in Germantown, MD. When weather permits, you won’t have to travel far to enjoy the cash only event from September 28 & 29, October 5, 6, 12, 13, 14 Columbus Day, 19, 20, 26 & 27.
(Flickr/Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism)
“Fall Family Fun” is the theme at
(Flickr/Mt. Hood Territory) Bowles Farm this season, home to Maryland’s largest corn maze and pumpkin patch. Take the kids and enjoy a day of activities including barrel rides, slides, mazes, a pumpkin patch and a photo with their Big Sponge Bob. And thanks to a flat screen TV in the main barn, dads won’t even have to miss Sunday football! Located an hour and 20 minutes from DC, Bowles Farm Corn Maze is open on weekends from September 28 – October 27.
Fall is the time of year for apple picking. Virginia and Maryland have plenty of orchards to choose from, but for 2 full weekends packed with fun and entertainment, head to the
(Pixabay/jggrz) National Apple Harvest Festival in Arendstville, Pennsylvania. The 2 hour drive from DC (1 hour from Baltimore) is well worth the drive for hundreds of arts and crafts dealers, special attractions, food stands and music. There’s something for everyone! Come one, come all on October 5-6 and 12-13.